Michael Stephen Przybylski, age 71, reunited with his wife, Lisa Ann Przybylski, on Oct. 22, 2020.

Lisa recently passed away in Sept. of this year. They were able to celebrate their 50th anniversary on April 3, 2020.

Mike is survived by: his children, Ann (Ryan) Swank, and Michael (Stacy) Przybylski Jr.; grandchildren: Rylan (Amber) Swank, Kaitlyn (Preston) Burton, Megan and Allyson Swank, and Jack and Ella Przybylski; his great-grandchildren: Maci Burton, Natalie and Nathan Elwood, Rider Swank, and another baby Swank on the way; his siblings: John (Marsha) Przybylski, Robert Przybylski, Janice (Mark) Mallon, and Charles (Susan) Przybylski; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph and Agnes Rose Przybylski and sister-in Law, Bonnie Przybylski.

Mike was born Jan. 5, 1949, in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Christian Brothers, then was drafted to serve our country shortly after, where he and Lisa had the opportunity to live in Germany.

When they returned home, Mike worked for Quaker Oats for many years until they closed.

He continued his career at Mead, and then finished his last years of employment working for the Saint Joseph School District.

In the time Mike's wife Lisa fell ill, he stood by her side, supporting her and being her primary care giver until her passing. Mike always ensured his family was well taken care of and was very supportive of their success.

Mike had a special love for his family and friends. He loved attending as many events as possible, to support his children and grandchildren.

He was an avid sports fan, and particularly loved watching Mizzou and Chiefs Football, Royals Baseball, and hockey. He loved fishing, traveling with family, and listening to music from the 50s.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Open visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment will follow the mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO (World Health Organization). As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.