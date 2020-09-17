Lisa Ann Przybylski, age 69, passed away on Monday Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in her home in St. Joseph.

Lisa is survived by: her husband, Mike Przybylski, 71; her children, Ann (Ryan) Swank and Michael (Stacy) Przybylski Jr.; her grandchildren, Rylan (Amber) Swank, Kaitlyn (Preston) Burton, Megan and Allyson Swank, Jack and Ella Przybylski; her great-grandchildren, Maci Burton, Natalie and Nathan Elwood, Rider Swank; and her siblings, Marsha (Ed) Meadows, Lewis (Joan) Hunt, Jr. and Deborah Archer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis "Spud" and Henrietta Hunt.

Lisa was born on Nov. 20, 1950, in St. Joseph, to parents Lewis "Spud" and Henrietta Hunt. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1969. Later in life, Lisa graduated from Missouri Western State University with a degree in history and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She worked at Central High School for many years as a special education teacher, where she was known by her students as "Mrs. P."

Lisa enjoyed athletics, books, and the arts. She was an avid Mizzou football, Chiefs, and Royals fan. She loved watching her grandchildren play in sports and on the stage. This year on April 3, Lisa and Michael celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Celebrant; Father Lac Pham C.PP.S

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lisa's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Diabetes Association and/or the American Heart Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.