Robert F. Przybylski, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
He was born Dec. 22, 1946, in St. Joseph, to John and Agnes (Gach) Przybylski.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Robert married Bonnie Crowe on Dec. 17, 1966. They shared 51 years together, especially enjoying going out to dinner, before she preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2018.
He worked in production at Wonder Bread Bakery from age 22 until retirement.
Robert raised horses, goats and calves, and had a very large garden. He loved working outside, especially planting trees. In his later years, he enjoyed going to the casino.
His proudest moments were spent with his son and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; and brother and his wife, Mike and Lisa.
Survivors include son, Chris Przybylski (Linda Russell); daughter, Tina Craig (Toby); grandchildren, Brooke, Kayla, Alicia, Erica, Patrick and Justin; great-grandchildren, Zach, Asher, Ada and Jasper; siblings, Janice, Charley and John; other extended family members and friends; and his beloved cat, Cookie.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 11 a.m. Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
