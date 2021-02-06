Eva Pryor, 92, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home in Kirksville, Missouri, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Fillmore, Missouri, to James Henry and Lena (Hardin) Heckman.

Eva married Billy Joe Pryor in April 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 1980.

She was a homemaker and a prolific crocheter who enjoyed bird watching, fishing, and spending time surrounded by family.

Eva was a member of the Fillmore Christian Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by husband; daughter-in-law, Pat Pryor; her parents; and nine siblings.

Survivors include children, Ronny Pryor, Elizabeth Hartnett (Dr. Ron), Billie Hartman (Bruce), Rex Pryor (Sandy), and Benny Pryor (Corie); sisters, Dorothy Hagee and Norma Barton; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fillmore Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and the family suggests donations to American Heart Association. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.

