Prussman, Wynona 1937-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Wynona "Nonie" Prussman, 82, passed away June 14, 2020, at an Oregon healthcare facility.

She was born in Mound City, Missouri, on Aug. 8, 1937, the only child of Charles "Mickey" and Rachael (Boone) McGuire.

On Sept. 1, 1962, she married Max "Newt" Prussman in Miami, Oklahoma.

They became parents of six children.

Newt and Nonie were lifetime residents of the area; Max passed away in 2014.

Nonie is survived by: her children and their spouses: Lynn and Terry Anderson, Neal and Jodee Prussman, Jean Prussman, Jane Prussman, Beth and Jason Phelan, and Dale and Krissy Prussman; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Family visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, with social distancing observed.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oregon First Christian Church.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: South Holt Athletic Booster Club Feed the Athletes, or the Oregon Care Center Staff.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.