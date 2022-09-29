Pruitt, Venny L. 1952-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Venny Lee Pruitt, 70, of Kansas City, Missouri, entered eternal life on Sept. 25, 2022. She was born to the late Venis and Lorene McDowell on Feb. 15, 1952, in St. Joseph. She married the love of her life, Alan Pruitt, on July 12, 1981.

There will be a gathering of friends and family, located at the Liberty United Methodist (Sunset Campus): 1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty, MO, 64068 on Oct. 1, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.