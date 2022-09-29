Pruitt, Venny L. 1952-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Venny Lee Pruitt, 70, of Kansas City, Missouri, entered eternal life on Sept. 25, 2022. She was born to the late Venis and Lorene McDowell on Feb. 15, 1952, in St. Joseph. She married the love of her life, Alan Pruitt, on July 12, 1981.
There will be a gathering of friends and family, located at the Liberty United Methodist (Sunset Campus): 1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty, MO, 64068 on Oct. 1, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m.
Venny was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed traveling with annual trips to Marco Island; she inspired a love of the beach and ocean in all her children, grandchildren and extended family. She loved plants, flowers, and gardening, which was evident by her numerous flower beds around their family home.
Venny had a love of telling stories; you would often see her surrounded by family and friends eager to hear the details of her next elaborate narrative. She was not one to shy away from difficult questions and was always ready to share her wisdom and experiences with those she loved. All of this was evident in the multiple family gatherings she hosted and cooked for her family and friends throughout the years.
Venny was a devout Christian. She and her soulmate, Alan, impacted innumerable lives as they ministered together at churches in Stockton, Missouri, Kansas City, and St. Joseph areas. Venny had a love for music that began when she started playing the piano at age 10 for church, and she continued sharing her musical talents by being a professional Organist and Minister of Music. She prided herself on the choirs she directed, and she always introduced new materials to her choirs with the words "You're going to love it!"
Venny graduated from Benton High School, in St. Joseph, in 1970. She earned her undergraduate degree in Secondary Education from Missouri Western State University. She continued her education at Northwest Missouri State University where she obtained her Master's in Educational Leadership and her Specialist in Secondary Administration and Supervision-Superintendency.
Her teaching career included positions in St. Joseph, Stockton, and Park Hill School Districts. While in the Park Hill School District, she initiated the A+ program within Park Hill High School and began to make an impact as a Vice Principal; following, she moved to Park Hill South High School to continue to make a difference in administration as a Vice Principal. After she retired from Park Hill South High School, she progressed into Higher Education where she became the University Director at the Kansas City Campus for Missouri Western State University. She finished her career as an Instructor at Metropolitan Community College in 2019. Throughout her career, she impacted countless lives through her love of education, in and out of the classroom.
Venny is now free of her rheumatoid pain, she is no longer bound by a wheelchair, she no longer requires oxygen; she is playing the piano freely, and dancing with her Mom and Dad. Because of Venny's fight and strong will, we were all so blessed with an extra year with her that, at one point, we believed we would never have.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Venis McDowell and Lorene (Fitzpatrick) McDowell.
Survivors include her husband, Alan Pruitt; her sister, Terri (Tim) Dixon; five children: Amy Fulton, Andrea (Derrick Green) Ryan, Joshua Pruitt, Teddi (Billy) Combs, and Alex (Josh) Prentice; grandchildren: Candace (Tim), Cody (Cheyenne), Nathan, Jenna, Daniel, Cooper, Sophia, Aidan, Duncan, Emmaline, Juliana, Easton, Charlotte, Asher; and great-grandchildren: Tyler, Teagan, Charlie, Camron, and Carson.
Venny was not just a mother and grandmother to her blood relatives, but rather, most any being she encountered. She had a way of opening her arms, her heart, and her home to everybody and made them feel as though they were a part of her family. She started extending "open refrigerator rights" to all those that entered her home from the minute she met them. Venny has impacted lives across the nation, and her legacy will live on forever.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Park Hill Education Foundation, 7703 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153. Please put in the memo that your donation should go toward the "Venny Pruitt Memorial Fund". As well, you can go directly to https://parkhillfoundation.org/. Click the Donations tab, scroll to memorial, and you can donate there. Indicate that your donation should go to the "Venny Pruitt Memorial Fund". All funds will be going toward a Teacher's Grant that will be awarded to a Park Hill teacher in the Spring. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
