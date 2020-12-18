KINGSTON, Mo. - Gerald "Jerry" A. Prothero, 85, Kingston, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2020.

He passed at the Valley Manor & Rehab in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

He lived in Caldwell County his entire life.

Jerry was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Trenton, Missouri, to Arthur H. and Nora C. (Haney) Prothero.

He graduated from the Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri, in 1953.

He and his brother, John, owned and operated Prothero Electric for over 50 years.

Jerry attended and was a deacon at the Wells of Joy Church, south of Hamilton. He enjoyed following all of the Penney High School sporting events, and was an avid fisherman who taught all of his family to fish.

Jerry lived a life of honesty and integrity and set an example of this daily for his family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother,Jim Prothero; and sisters: Roberta Straker, Mary Straker and Lois Wise.

Jerry married Dorothy Kipp on Jan. 18, 1953. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors: son, Rick (Jill) Prothero, Kingston; daughter, Chris (Ronny) Bratcher, Kidder, Missouri; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren;brother-John (Rosie) Prothero, Braymer; sister, Neva (Bob) Feigly, Hamilton; and brother, Stanley (Linda) Prothero, Amarillo, Texas.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at The Kingston Cemetery, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's memory, to: Three Rivers Hospice, PO Box 1937, Platte City, MO, 64079.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.