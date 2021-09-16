Proskocil, James 1949-2021 Plattsburg, Mo.

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - James "Jim" Proskocil, 72, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Jim was born July 29, 1949, to James and Evelyn (Kamarad) Proskocil in Sergent, Nebraska.
On Nov. 29, 1969, Jim was united in marriage to Pat John of Ord, Nebraska. To this union they had three children, Timothy, Randy, and Trisha.
Jim attended the University of Nebraska and the University of Missouri.
After obtaining his Master's Degree, Jim worked for the Plant Pathology Department of the University of Missouri. He ran the Plant Diagnostic lab.
In 1976, Jim was hired by the University of Missouri Extension to work the 4-H and Youth Programs in NW Missouri, headquartered in Plattsburg. Jim served on many committees, but he was most excited about serving on the National Forestry Committee, National ATV Safety Committee sponsored by Honda, and National Natural Resource Curriculum Development Committee presenting programs to Russia and Brazil.
In 1995 Jim started ProLawn and Pest Control LLC and continued to help operate until his passing.
Jim's passion was motorcycles and classic cars. He also loved concerts.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Evelyn, and his sister, Erma Jean.
Jim is survived by wife Pat; sons, Timothy of Plattsburg, Randy (Julie) of Hallsville, Missouri, and Trisha of the home; eight grandchildren, Brandon Stimelsky, Rachel Noland, Tyler Noland, Petrina McWilliams, Elijah Proskocil, Preston Proskocil, Hayden Proskocil, and Kinsley Proskocil; three great- grandchildren, Jasper, Daxton, and Sophia; his brother, Don of Ord, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We will be having a Celebration of Life gathering at the Tinnen Town Hall Event Center at 100 E. Maple in Plattsburg on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. This will be an informal event for those who would like to attend. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.