Propheter, Howard L. 1948-2020

YORK, Neb. - Howard L. Propheter, age 71, of York, Nebraska, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born Nov. 3, 1948, in Wathena, to Clyde and Alice (Deverill) Propheter. In March of 1980 Howard was united in marriage to Carlene Unruh in Emporia Kansas.

Howard retired in 2009 as a Mechanical Engineer at Altec Industries. He was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church in St Joseph, a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wathena, and was an alumni of the University of Kansas. Howard loved spending time with his grandchildren and working on his farm.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Lindsey) Propheter of York, and his grandchildren Jonah, Eli, Hannah, Leah, and Caleb.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2020, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena. Visitation: 6 to 8 Monday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.

Memorials: Wathena EMS www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.