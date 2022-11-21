Proffit, Terry L. 1947-2022 Pleasant Valley, Mo.

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. - Terry L. Proffit, 75, formerly of St. Joseph. passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Pleasant Valley.
She was born in St. Joseph on July 6, 1947, to Murle and Mary Katherine (Sisk) Hilsenbeck.
Terry loved to laugh and have fun with her family and friends. She loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She had amazing patience and love for her family. She enjoyed traveling and collecting knick-knacks.
Survivors include: her daughters, Penny (Gary) Edwards and Lorie Stephens all of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters: Linda Howard of Maysville, Missouri, Marilyn (Larry) Ellis of Helena, Missouri and Donna Harrison of Helena; grandchildren: Jeffrey Edwards, Bobby Christie and Megan Colwell; great-grandchildren: Morley, Risdon, Laedyn, Bodhi, Dalton and Bentli.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Todd Proffit and enfant son, Brandon.
Memorial visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Fillmore Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
