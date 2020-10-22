Proffit, Shirley M. 1935-2020

Shirley Mae Proffit, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Savannah, Missouri, to Raymond and Eva (Wilson) Young. She married Dean Proffit in Savannah on Sept. 25, 1953, and he survives of the home.

Shirley enjoyed camping, sewing, and cross stitching. She loved taking care of her family and especially those grandkids.

She is survived by: her sons, David (Birdy) Proffit and Gary (Chanda) Proffit; daughters, Gloria (Todd) Schroff and Carol (Mike Kerns) Proffit-Auxier all of St. Joseph; brothers, Paul (Patsy) Young and Ralph (Judy) Young; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special friends, Matt Davis, Ben Davis, Terry and Cheryl Fulton, and Ron and Lisa Olson.

She was preceded in death by: parents; brother, Charles Young; sister, George Ellen Brant; and great-granddaughter, Arieonna Schroff.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hour will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Burial will be in the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.