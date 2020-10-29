Proffit, Dean F. 1928-2020

Dean Franklin Proffit, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born July 22, 1928, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Lloyd and Ermil (Hatcher) Proffit. He married Shirley Mae Young in Savannah, Missouri, on Sept. 25, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Oct., 20, 2020.

Dean worked for Missouri American Water for 37 years retiring in 1990. He served in the US Army from 1951-1952. He was a lifelong scouter, and Sachem in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He enjoyed being part of Boy Scouts and sharing those adventures with his sons. He also enjoyed camping with Shirley on the weekends and loved when the family was able to join them.

He is survived by his sons, David (Birdy) Proffit and Gary (Chanda) Proffit; daughters, Gloria (Todd) Schroff and Carol (Mike Kerns) Proffit-Auxier, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kari Schroff, Michael Schroff, Kayla Marmaud, Dakotah Proffit, and Wyatt Proffit; great-grandchildren, Randon Schroff, Raylea Schroff, Liam Marmaud, and Kiellian Schroff; sister, LaVeta (Proffit) Mollus; special friends, Matt Davis, Ben Davis, Terry and Cheryl Fulton, and Ron and Lisa Olson.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Gerald Proffit and Charles E. Proffit; and great-granddaughter, Arieonna Schroff.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial will be in the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.