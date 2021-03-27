CAMERON, Mo. - Bradley Eugene Proffer, Sr., 69, of Cameron, passed away March 25, 2021.
Brad was born July 28, 1951 to Otis and Mary Ellen (Ervin) Proffer in Crump, Missouri.
Bradley was a graduate of Jackson High School where he was a dedicated wrestler competing in state meets three years. He worked as cutting room manager for Stride Rite shoe factory in Hamilton, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his son, father, mother, and sister.
Bradley is survived by: his wife, Judy Ann Proffer, Cameron; daughter, Angela (Matthew) Artis, Dewitt, Missouri.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five brothers, Bill (Loretta) Proffer, Jackson, Missouri, Bob (Norma) Proffer, Jackson, Ben (Helen) Proffer, Jackson, Bryan (Barb) Proffer, Jackson; three sisters, Brenda Proffer, Jackson, Barbara Proffer, Jackson, Diane (Joel) Erickson, Spanish Fork, Utah; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Burial will be at the Proffer Cemetery in Crump, at a later date.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
