ROCK PORT, Mo. - Marie Proctor, 75, Rock Port, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, Wagner and Martha Venable; numerous other family members.
Survivors: husband, Steve Proctor; children, Mike Morgan, Craig (Emily Stanton) Proctor, Rock Port, Jeremy (Cashie) Proctor, St. Joseph, Melissa Masonbrink, Rock Port, Steven (Katie) Proctor, Waukee, Iowa; grandchildren, Mike, Stephanie, Cheyenne, Skylar, Caden, Lydia, Ryder, Carsen, Lexi, Jacob, Anthony, Sawyer, Jet; brother-in-law, Jim (Penny) Proctor, Maryville, Missouri, sister-in-law, Susie Proctor, Savannah, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Open visitation: 10 a.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, where family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m.
Inurnment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Steve and Marie Proctor Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
