GRANT CITY, Mo.- Marilyn Marie Proctor Calhoun was born May 12, 1934. She went home on May 26, 2020 at Mosaic Hospital in St Joseph.

Just like her daddy, she was born on the family farm west of Grant City, Missouri. Marilyn's parents were Cecil and Geneva Allison Proctor.

Marilyn attended Echo Dell country school and graduated from Grant City High School in 1951.

In April 1952 she married Jack Calhoun. They had spent 50 years together when Jack died in 2002. Jack and Marilyn had 2 children, Linda Marie Matson (Ron) and Allyn Duane Calhoun (Lois Plantenberg).

They lived many years in Grant City before moving to Pattonsburg, Missouri. Later, Jack and Marilyn returned to Grant City.

Marilyn was a generous care giver to all around her. She was a 4H leader in both Grant City and Pattonsburg as well as a Sunday school teacher. Marilyn treasured her church families at Mt Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Pattonsburg United Methodist Church and Grant City United Methodist Church.

Besides her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by: sister and brother in-law Shirley and Bob Burress; brother and sister in-law, Larry and Shirley Proctor; and her niece, Sara Burress Hadley.

Along with her children, Marilyn leaves behind her grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Ryan, Jessica, Sam; and claimed grandchildren Brandon and Marissa. Also, great grandchildren Kalib, Fernanda, Alexa, Marcel, Asher, Ethan, Bekah, Jake, Aubrey, Avery & Bryce.

Other survivors include: her brothers Jim (Penny) and Steve (Marie) Proctor; sister in-law Susie Proctor; brother and sister in-law Paul & Louise Calhoun and; many nieces, nephews, friends and church family members.

Marilyn will be buried at Mt Vernon cemetery, Grant City, next to her husband and near her parents and grandparents.

Graveside services will be held Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. The family requests donations to either the Grant City or Pattonsburg United Methodist Churches, in lieu of flowers. Open visitation is at Andrews-Hann Funeral Home in Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.