Pritchett Jr., David M. 1963-2023 Northglenn, Colo. Apr 11, 2023

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -David M. Pritchett Jr., of Northglenn, Colorado, passed away on March 20, 2023.He was born in St. Joseph on March 2, 1963. He graduated from Benton High School and went on to become a radiology technologist.He was an avid bowler throughout his life. David loved traveling but his favorite pastime was spending time with Alan, his family, and his friends.David was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; sister, Pamela Pritchett Fairchild; grandparents, Howard and Evelyn Pritchett, Maxine Penrod, and Robert Mattucks.He is survived by his long-time partner, Michael (Alan) Hoefler; his father, David Sr.; many loving family members and close friends.Private Graveside Services and Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
