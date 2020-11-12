Pritchett, Francis E.

Francis E. Pritchett

MT. AYR, Iowa - Francis Emery "Short" Pritchett, age 82, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, formerly of Gentry, Missouri, died at his home, Nov. 9, 2020.

Graveside services 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Denver, Missouri. Open visitation anytime, family visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home before the service. Social distancing and face masks are recommended.

Memorial: Gentry Christian Church

Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.