Pritchett, Charles E. 1939-2019

Savannah, Mo. - Charles "Chuck" Eugene Pritchett died Nov. 9, 2019.

He was born Sept. 10, 1939, to Charles Eugene Pritchett Sr. and Dorothy (VanVacter) Pritchett, in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a son; and two siblings.

Surviving are: two children; and two siblings.

Chuck was known to be a good mechanic. Most people didn't know that he was also a great candy maker. His mother once said he made the best Divinity she ever ate.

Chuck had enormous love for family. He loved his parents, his children, his siblings, uncles, and aunts and cousins.

He will be missed. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.