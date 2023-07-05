MARTINSBURG, Mo. - Margaret Emma (Vieck) Primus, 101, of Martinsburg, Missouri, died June 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, June 26, at her parish of 65 years, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg. Margaret was born Nov. 2, 1921, near St. Thomas, Indiana. On July 16, 1941, she married Paul Primus at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Lifelong farmers, they moved from Indiana to Missouri in 1958.
Margaret lived a long, full life. Raised during the Great Depression, she survived polio at a young age. She and Paul were married for nearly 40 years before his death in 1981. Together they raised eight children. She was a devoted caregiver to her son, Eddie (deceased). She had a dessert ready for every meal, made the best noodles, sold eggs to buy groceries, sewed many of the family's clothes, and had a large flower and vegetable garden. She loved to mow her yard and did so until the age of 98. She was so proud of her family and loved them all individually and unconditionally.
Margaret is survived by her children, Rose (Michael) Korte, of St. Joseph; local to the Martinsburg area: Paul (Elizabeth), Richard (Sandra), Peggy (Dale), Barb (Jim, deceased), Mary Jo (Rich); and Cathy (Greg) of Iowa; 21 grandchildren including: Josh (Lindsay) Korte, Angela (Joshua) Linville, Sarah (Alexander) Murray, Matthew Korte (Sarah Guenat), Hannah (Luke) Linnenbringer; 46 great-grandchildren including: Heidi, Michael, Hendrik, Brigitta, Paul, Karl, Isabella, Nikolaus, and Johann Korte, Zachary and Timothy Linville, Simon, Gabriel, Clara, Thomas, James and Joseph Murray, Edward, John Paul, and Teresa Linnenbringer; and two great-great-grandchildren. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
