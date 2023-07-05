MARTINSBURG, Mo. - Margaret Emma (Vieck) Primus, 101, of Martinsburg, Missouri, died June 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, June 26, at her parish of 65 years, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg. Margaret was born Nov. 2, 1921, near St. Thomas, Indiana. On July 16, 1941, she married Paul Primus at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Lifelong farmers, they moved from Indiana to Missouri in 1958.

