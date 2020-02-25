PRINCETON, Mo. - Florence "Ledah" (Thompson) Prichard, 77, died Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, United Methodist Church, Princeton, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.
Burial: Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Missouri.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Roberson Funeral Home.
Memorials: Green Hills Women's Shelter and/or Bill Prichard Scholarship Fund, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.
www.robersonfunerahome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.