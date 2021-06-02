Price, Norman F. 1934-2021 Oregon, Mo.

Norman F. Price

1934 - 2021

OREGON, Mo. - U.S. Air Force veteran Norman F. Price, 86, passed away May 30, 2021, in Oregon, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; daughters, Robin Fetterman and Jennifer Binder; son, Jeffrey Price; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Family visitation: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Services with military rites: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., also at funeral home. Inurnment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dunlap, Iowa.

Memorials Freudenthal Hospice, Rehabilitation Services for the Blind, or CrossPointe Church missions.

A complete obituary and guestbook is available at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.