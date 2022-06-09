Kay S. Price, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born Dec. 13, 1939, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Vivian and Donald Beaty. She graduated from Central High School, and worked as an office manager for many years at the Butler Sales Associates. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and having lunch with her friends, and was a member of Eagles Lodge #49, the ABWA American Business Womens Association and the Womens Chamber of Commerce.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include three daughters, Glenda (Jon) Coffman, Liberty, Missouri, Diane (Mike) Ferbert, and Jennifer (Robbie) George both of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Milbourn, Kansas City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with funeral service and public live stream starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, David Mejia officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the service the family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, on the Belt Highway.
Memorials are requested to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
