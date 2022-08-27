Price, Joseph 1930-2022 St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Joseph "Jay" Warren Price, 92, went to be with The Lord on Aug. 11, 2022. Jay was born on May 24, 1930, to Lawrence K. Price and Glendora Sherrill in Los Angeles, California.
Jay attended Christian Brothers College Prep High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated in 1949, later joining the Air Force Reserves until 1953. He married the love of his life, Norma E. Mann (Deceased, May 27, 2013), on Feb. 13, 1954.
While working for Quaker Oats in St. Louis, Jay and Norma were transferred to Kansas City, Missouri, where Jay became the manager for Aunt Jemima, taking her to many pancake breakfasts and represented the company at many social functions and dog shows. Quaker Oats then transferred Jay to St. Joseph in 1967, then he was quickly offered the general manager position at Townsend & Wall Department Store. Purchasing the store in 1979.
Later in his career he worked at A.J. August, and later retired as comptroller from O'Malley Beverage.
Jay and Norma then retired back in St. Louis. Jay enjoyed volunteering his time and efforts to give back to his community. He was President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1973, a member of the Sertoma Club for over 30 years where he held many offices during his time including President and Treasurer, and President of the St. Joseph Downtown Business Association for two years. Jay was also a Eucharistic Minister for over 30 years.
Most importantly, Jay was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved others well, was a devoted man of faith, and always enjoyed sitting down to tell stories and reflect on the life he and Norma created together.
Jay is survived by his six children: Tom (Donna), Jim, Larry, Julie (Butch) Burnett, Mary (Kevin) McGlade, and Nancy (Mike) Umbeck, as well as his 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service for Jay later in the year. In respect of his wishes, Jay's body is being donated to Washington University, St. Louis. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
