Price, Joseph 1930-2022 St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Joseph "Jay" Warren Price, 92, went to be with The Lord on Aug. 11, 2022. Jay was born on May 24, 1930, to Lawrence K. Price and Glendora Sherrill in Los Angeles, California.

Jay attended Christian Brothers College Prep High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated in 1949, later joining the Air Force Reserves until 1953. He married the love of his life, Norma E. Mann (Deceased, May 27, 2013), on Feb. 13, 1954.

