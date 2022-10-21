Price, Jaunita F. 1928-2022 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Jaunita F. Price, 94, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Oregon Care Center.
Jaunita was born Sept. 20, 1928, to Carl O. and H. Cathryn (Crider) George. On July 4, 1946, she married James Eugene Price in Troy, Kansas. They became parents of two children, Genila and Terry. The Prices made their home in Oregon.
Jaunita worked as a postal clerk in Oregon for more than 20 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Jaunita enjoyed watching basketball, and gardening.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and her brother, Otis Eugene "Otie" George.
Survivors include her children, Terry (Debbie) Price of Oregon, and Genila (John) Banks; sister-in-law, Nina George of Oregon; grandchildren, Dustin (Alexandra) Price of Forest City, Missouri, Cody (Jenny) Price of Oregon, Kyle (Staci) Banks of Maryville, Missouri, and Arianna Banks of Oregon; great-grandchildren, Mikala (Ben) Gardner of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Carter Price of Ashland, Nebraska; great-great-grandchildren, Jude, Ensley and Islay Gardner of Prairie Village; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association.
