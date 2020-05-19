Mrs. Dixie Nadine Price, age 91, of St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Carriage Square.

Dixie was born on June 15, 1928 in St. Joseph, the daughter of Virgil and Mildred Hannan.

Dixie was preceded in death by: the Love of her Life, husband, friend and soul mate of over 60 years, Don Price; beloved son, Steve Price; and her sister June Sample, and additional family members.

Dixie was a born-again believer and accepted the Lord as her personal Savior on Aug. 3, 2016. "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)

She was a devoted Chiefs fan and enjoyed spending time with her family and great- grand-children Chloe, Parker, Ava, Carissa, Coleman and Reagan.

Dixie will be deeply missed by; Jean Insco and family, Karon Milbourn, Scottie and Shaylynn Burnham, Chris and Mary Oxford, Rick and Judy Oxford. She also leaves behind extended family and friends who will miss her.

Farewell Graveside Services and Interment 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crossroads Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.