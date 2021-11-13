Price, Daryl L. 1934-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Daryl Lynn Price, 87, of Savannah, passed away Nov. 11, 2021.
He was born March 31, 1934, in Amity, Missouri, to Brinton and Maurine (Russell) Price.
Daryl was a 1952 graduate of Union Star High School and a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He was a longtime member of the Oak Christian Church. He loved his church family and working in the vegetable garden and yard.
Daryl worked for Crane Construction for 53 years, starting as a bricklayer, later becoming a project manager, until retiring.
Daryl married Vivian Thompson, June 16, 2001, in St. Joseph.
He was a member of Moila Shrine, Scottish Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Grand Chaplain 2014, York Rite Bodies, Savannah Lodge #71, Lincoln Lodge #138, Fillmore, and Charity-Zeredatha Lodge #189, St. Joseph. He was Grand Chaplain, Grand Lodge of Missouri, 2021. He was a Mason for over 60 years. Daryl greatly enjoyed his Masonic work. He would help any lodges who needed assistance. Daryl belonged to many Masonic Bodies. He was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 59 years, serving as Worthy Grand Patron in 2002. Daryl served on the ESTRAL Committee for General Grand Chapter. He was a member of Sunlight Chapter #247, Savannah Chapter #223, and Dick Munkers Post 287, of Savannah, Missouri.
Daryl is predeceased by: his parents, Brinton and Maurine Price; his first wife, Martha Skillman; and brother, Bill Price.
Survivors: wife, Vivian, of the home; two daughters, Teena (Billy) Stephenson, Grant City, Missouri and Gwen (Roy) Deskins, St. Joseph; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Gail Cunningham, Austin, Texas; step-son, Jim Thompson, Kansas City, Missouri; one step-granddaughter; two step-great grandsons; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Oak Christian Church, Amity, Missouri. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. with an OES Service beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Burial with Masonic Rite: Oak Christian Church Cemetery, Amity, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Oak Christian Church Youth Groups.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
