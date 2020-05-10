CAMERON, Mo. - John Raymond Preston, 74, of Cameron, passed away May 9, 2020, at a health care facility in Cameron.

John was born Feb. 16, 1946, to John Newton and Mattie (Lindley) Preston.

John was a veteran of the US Navy and was employed as an inspector with Bell Helicopter.

He is survived by: his sister, Pat Danner, of Cameron; nephews, Rick (Amy) Danner, St. Joseph, Ryan (Wendy) Danner, Cameron, Russell (Alex) Danner Wathena, Kansas; seven great nieces and nephews.

Cremation under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Military honors and inurnment at a later date, in Texas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.