Preston, Corlas T. 1938-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Corlas Theodore "Ted" Preston, 82, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov.r 10, 2020, at a Bethany hospital.

Ted is survived by his son, Rodney and Amy Preston, Bethany; daughter, Teresa and Lynn Parsons, Hatfield, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Betty Preston, Bethany; brothers, Ellis (Catherine) Preston, Lincoln, Missouri, Marvin (Maxine) Preston, Green Sea, South Carolina, Fred (Bonnie) Preston, Princeton, Missouri; sister, Phyllis Riggs, Bethany; sister-in-law, Ruth Combs, Princeton; seven grandchildren, Jaime Parker, Liberty, Missouri, Jerad (Shannon) Preston, San Antonio, Texas, Jillian Roach, Ashland, Missouri, Chris (Lynnette) Parsons, Memphis, Missouri, Audra (Clinton) McClain, Gilman City, Missouri, Tyler Preston, Chicago, Illinois, and Alisha Nunn, St. Joseph; 16 great-grandchildren, Paighton, Kaidie, Griffin, Lilly, Layla, Jack, Owen, Teddy, McKenzie, Clayton, Maverick, Waylen, Preston, Aubrey, Allison, and Emerson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Lloyd Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.