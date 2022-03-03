Presley, Otto 1943-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Otto Presley, 78, of Cameron, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Sept. 24, 1943, in Williamson County, Tennessee.
On Jan. 28, 1983, he married Lizabeth Albright.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Survivors include: his wife, Liz Presley of the home; daughters, Cassandra and Tona Presley; brother, William Oliver Presley; sisters, Juanita and Therese Presley; brother-in-law, John "Ruth" Albright; and sister-in-law, Janita "Darrel" Bisel.
Natural farewell under the direction of Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
