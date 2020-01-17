Pray, Janice K. 1934-2020

Janice was born on April 24, 1934, and passed away Jan. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by family, friends and her precious dogs, Pippa and Heidi.

Janice was the only child of Edna and Harry Holihan, and lived most of her life in St. Joseph, but loved traveling and spent many special times at the Lake of the Ozarks.

She graduated from Central High School and from Stephens College, in Columbia, Missouri.

She married the love of her life, J. Gordon Pray, in 1956, and has missed him every day since his passing in 1990.

Janice and Gordon had two children, Jennifer (Jenni) and Brent (Buff), who have preceded her in death.

Janice was active in many volunteer activities throughout her lifetime. She served tirelessly with the St. Joseph Junior League, P.E.O. International, Albrecht/Kemper Museum, Noyes Home for Children, American Cancer Society, Pony Express Stables, and Missouri Western Ambassadors.

Her contributions to the community of St. Joseph will be greatly missed.

She is survived by: her daughter-in-law, Angie Rowland (Randy), St. Joseph; her grandson, Johnathan Pray (Danelle), Branson, Missouri; granddaughter, Chelsea Rowland; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Alexus Pray; as well as countless friends

Private Graveside Farewell Service & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Missouri Western Ambassadors for scholarships awarded in Jan's memory, 4525 Downs Dr., Spratt Hall, Room 108, St. Joseph, MO 64507, or the Noyes Home for Children, 801 North Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.