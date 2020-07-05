AURORA, Colo. - Connie Jo Bennett Rice Pray, 64, of Aurora, formerly of Saint Joseph, passed away June 29, 2020.

Born July 17, 1955, to the late Elmer and Laurella Bennett.

Survivors: daughter, Jenny Rice of St. Joseph; sons, Ronnie (Michele) Rice of St. Joseph and Blake(Shawnda) Johnson of Braymer, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Bill) Lyon of St. Joseph, and Marilyn Wilfong of Savannah, Missouri; brothers, Craig (Donna) Bennett of St. Joseph and Doug (Lori) Bennett of Blue Springs, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The body has been cremated.

No services.

Memorials can be made to the Noyes Home or American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.