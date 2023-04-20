Prawl, Wallace N. 1936-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Wallace "Wally" Nelson Prawl, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Field Point Assisted Living Center, in St. Joseph.

How can one put into a few words the incredible life of Wally Prawl? Impossible actually. Generosity is the first word that comes to mind. From giving away time and money, to serving food, to helping with home projects (even the projects you didn't know you had), he was always willing to help. Wally could write the playbook on how a husband should love his wife. His devotion was beyond reason. He was the greatest father and grandfather. Integrity and compassion were lessons taught to many by his example. His body gave out, but his spirit lives on. We will all be together again in our true home with Christ.

