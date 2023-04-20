Prawl, Wallace N. 1936-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Wallace "Wally" Nelson Prawl, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Field Point Assisted Living Center, in St. Joseph.
How can one put into a few words the incredible life of Wally Prawl? Impossible actually. Generosity is the first word that comes to mind. From giving away time and money, to serving food, to helping with home projects (even the projects you didn't know you had), he was always willing to help. Wally could write the playbook on how a husband should love his wife. His devotion was beyond reason. He was the greatest father and grandfather. Integrity and compassion were lessons taught to many by his example. His body gave out, but his spirit lives on. We will all be together again in our true home with Christ.
Wally was born June 27, 1936, on the farm north of Wathena, Kansas, where he learned a tremendous work ethic. An educator, Wally earned his Bachelor's degree from Northwest Missouri State and his Master's in Education Administration from the University of Kansas. He mentored, served, and touched the lives of countless teachers, administrators, and students during his lengthy tenure at Lafayette High School where he ultimately retired as the principal. He was a member of the U.S. Navy, Wathena Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Moila Shrine and the American Legion of St. Joseph.
Wallace married Nancy Absher on Nov. 14, 1959, in Wathena.
Wallace Prawl was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son, Thomas; and brother, Stacy.
He is survived by two children, Dr. Timothy Prawl (Angela), of St. Joseph, and Tamara Prawl Heidel (Craig), of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, Dr. Kaitlyn Heidel Walters (Joshua), Reid Heidel (Morgan), Lance Prawl (Cindy), Drew Prawl, and Makenzie Prawl Dahlgren (Matthew); six great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Madelyn, and Parker Walters, Raelyn Prawl, Eli and Hailey Dahlgren; brother, Elbert "Dutch"; sisters, Millie and Naomi; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Central Christian Church, St. Joseph.
Visitation: 10 a.m. 1 hour prior to service at the church.
Friends may call after noon Sunday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, where there will be military honors.
Memorials: St. Joseph Christian School Scholarship Fund.
