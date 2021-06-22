STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Nancy A. (Absher) Prawl, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.
Nancy was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Wathena, Kansas, to Wilbur and Annabel (Parker) Absher.
She was a member of the Central Christian Church and was a Bank Teller for United Missouri Bank St. Joseph.
Nancy married Wallace Prawl on Nov. 14, 1959, in Wathena. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom Prawl; and a brother, Tom Absher.
Additional survivors: son, Dr. Tim Prawl (Angela); daughter, Tami Heidel (Craig); grandchildren, Lance Prawl (Cindy), Drew Prawl, Makenzie Dahlgren (Matt), Reid Heidel and Dr. Kaitlyn Walters (Josh); great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Madelyn, Parker, Eli and Hailey; sisters, Linda Nigus and Jeri Hewins; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Central Christian Church, St. Joseph.
There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call after noon Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Private family burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
Memorials: Central Christian Church
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
