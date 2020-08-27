STANBERRY, Mo. - George E. Pratt, 91, Stanberry, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at a Stanberry nursing home.

George is survived by: his nephews: Milton (Kathy) Pratt, Stanberry, Rick (Teresa) Pratt, Valencia, California, Michael (Susan) Pratt, La Crescenta, California; niece, Rita Wright, St. Joseph, niece-in-law, Lucille Pratt, California; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Private Family Graveside Services and Burial will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where social distancing will be recognized and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to: Pineview Manor and/or the Stanberry Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.