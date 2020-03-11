Prater, Charlotte 1921-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Charlotte (Puett) Prater, 98, Savannah, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at LaVerna Village, in Savannah.

She was born May 31, 1921, in Burlington Junction, Missouri, to Charles E. Sr. and Mary (Cochran) Puett.

She married Ladrew "Dude" Atkins, in 1939; he preceded her in death in 1969.

She married Harlan Prater, in 1970; he preceded her in death in 1998.

Charlotte loved her family and friends above all. She always filled her family get-togethers with music and songs. She was her family's historian.

Survivors include: her stepson, Dr. Phillip Prater (Joyce), of Fort Meyers, Florida; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; sisters: Eva Griffey, Mildred Neff, Pauline Buckingham, Irene Fitzpatrick and Kitty Brooks; brothers: Charles Puett Jr., Bill Puett, Richard Puett and Harold "Happy" Puett; stepsons, Russell and Eugene Prater; grandsons, Brent Davis and Storm Huey.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri.

Memorial contributions can be made to LaVerna Village Activities Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.