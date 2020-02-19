SAVANNAH, Mo. - Melvin J. Praiswater, 90, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1929, in New Point, Missouri, the son of Winston and Joseph Praiswater.

He married Marjorie Getz, on Nov. 6, 1949, in Bolckow, Missouri.

They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and family, in Nov. of last year.

In addition to being a dedicated husband and father, he was active in the Savannah United Methodist church and loved singing in the choir.

After retiring from a career of farming, he enjoyed working as a realtor for several years.

Melvin is survived by: wife, Marjorie; four sons: J. Douglas, of Olathe, Kansas, Ronnie (Earlene), of Maysville, Missouri, David (Rhonda), of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael (Catherine), of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m.

Inurnment, with full military honors, will follow the service at the Savannah Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Savannah United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.