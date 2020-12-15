SAVANNAH, Mo. - Marjorie Praiswater, 89 of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Savannah, the daughter of Dorothy and Robert Getz.

She married Melvin Praiswater on Nov. 6, 1949, in Bolckow, Missouri. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and family in November last year.

Marjorie was a dedicated wife and she loved to care for her family. She was an active member in the Savannah United Methodist Church. She loved bird watching and was an accomplished baker. Her passion was gardening, caring for a home and garden full of flowers.

Marjorie is survived by her brother, Bobbie (Dorothy); four sons, Doug of Olathe, Kansas, Ronnie (Earlene) of Maysville, Missouri, David (Rhonda) of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael (Catherine) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Heaton-Bowman Smith Savannah Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Savannah Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Savannah United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.