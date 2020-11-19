Praiswater, Doug 1959-2020

FILLMORE, Mo. - Doug Praiswater, 61, of Fillmore, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. Doug was born on April 11, 1959, to Dean and Beverly (Roberts) Praiswater. Doug married Lisa Pearce and they were later divorced.

He was a 1977 graduate of Fillmore High School. He worked most of his life as a farmer and had formerly served as a volunteer fireman. He was a talented welder and metal fabricator.

Doug loved his daughter, and especially loved his grandson, River. He was generous and always willing to help a friend or stranger. Doug enjoyed nature, hunting, and target shooting with River.

Survivors include daughter, Hannah, and son-in-law Daryl, Fillmore; grandson, River Pettijohn; siblings, Alan (Sue) Praiswater, Fillmore, Randy (Cindy) Praiswater, Country Club, Missouri, Kathy (Don) Schmitt, Essex, Iowa, Mike (Kim) Praiswater, Platte City, Missouri, and Stuart Praiswater, Bolckow, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at the Fillmore Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, with a dinner, bonfire and party to follow at Doug's house.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.