MOUND CITY, Mo. - Eugene Allen Poynter, 98, Mound City, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.
He was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Fortescue, Missouri, to Sam and Sybille (Baymiller) Poynter.
Eugene married Betty Stone May 16, 1941. She preceded him in death March 22, 2012.
He was a proud WWII Veteran and a member of Mound City United Methodist Church.
Eugene was also preceded in death by: sons, Michael and Scott Poynter; daughter, Sharon Offutt; granddaughter, Tara Poynter; and his parents.
Survivors include: grandchildren: Robyn Whitaker (Bob), RaNae White (Jimy), Todd Poynter (Pam), Amber Mangold (Paul), Jennifer Cockrell (Brian), Jacob Britton; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Darrell Offutt; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rinehart; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mound City United Methodist Church.
Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
