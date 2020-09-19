Powers, Jeffrey B. 1966-2020

PARNELL, Mo. - Jeffrey Blaine Powers, age 53, Eldon, Missouri, formerly of Parnell, died unexpectedly while working in Otterville, Missouri, on Aug. 18, 2020.

Jeff was born Sept. 2, 1966, in Albany, Missouri. He was the son of Melvin and Kathleen (Mossey) Powers.

Jeff was a 1984 graduate of Worth County R-III High School, Grant City, Missouri.

Jeff was employed with Magruder Paving Company, Troy, Missouri, where he was an asphalt plant operator.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen, in 2012.

His survivors include: partner, Tami Schraer of the home, Eldon, Missouri; son, Tylar (Cassi Dampier) Powers, Parnell; father, Melvin Powers, Parnell; sisters: Skye Powers, Dixon, Missouri, Libby (Richard) Romero, Oak Hill, Virginia, Katrina (Terrance Williams) Powers, Blue Springs, Missouri; nieces, Alyssa (Tony) Wright, Lebanon, Missouri, Brea Powers, Dixon; and nephews, Damian Words, Blue Springs, and Seth and Ryan Romero, Oak Hill.

Mr. Powers has been cremated.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020, at the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford. Pastor Bill Bracken will officiate the service.

A celebration of life will also be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1 Shelter, Kaiser, Missouri.

Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.