Ruth Ann Powers, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born April 5, 1929, in Lidderdale, Iowa, to the late Nicolas and Hildagard (Van Erdewyk) Loew. She graduated from St. Ann Catholic High School in Vail, Iowa on May 25, 1947, and then went on to attend one year of college. She then went to work as a secretary for a lawyer in Vail, Iowa. Ruth married George E. Powers, Jan. 12, 1954. They had four children.

She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Gregory's Church in Maryville, Missouri, for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her daughter, Debra K. Powers; and her sisters, Irma Zeimen and Rita Powers.

Survivors include: son, Patrick J. Powers; daughter, Diane M. Powers, and husband, Louis "Butch" W. Smith and son, Michael G. Powers all of St. Joseph; sisters, Ester Pieper, Helen Tigges Hannasch, Betty Nepple and Phyllis Luft; brother Robert Loew; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimers Research or Three Rivers Hospice. There will be private services and inurnment Friday, January 22, 2021 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.