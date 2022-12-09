Powell, Thomas M. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Thomas Powell, 64, was born on Oct. 25, 1958, to Leona (Greg) Wood and William "Bill" Powell, in St. Joseph.
Tom passed away from natural causes at his home.
Tom was proceeded in death by his parents and grandson, Skylar Powell, along with lifelong friends
Tom became close to the Lord while attending his cousin's Pastor, Tom Willis, church Wallace Christian Church where he was baptized, later in life attended The ROC Fellowship. He loved the Lord and knew he was going to heaven after this lifetime.
Tom moved to California at a young age and loved the ocean and to surf. Tom really enjoyed golfing, mushroom hunting, anything being in the sunshine. Tom also enjoyed his Sunday's cheering on his KC Chiefs along with UFC fights and watching boxing!
Most Important he always had faith in the Lord!
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Summer (Johnny) Phinney and Rachel Powell; and one son, Tommy (Shawnte) Powell Jr.; along with grandchildren, Noah, Jaden, Krimsyn, Charlee, Llybelle, Dallas and Willow; brother, Steven (Pat) Powell; and nieces, Jacii and Jessica Powell
This isn't a goodbye it's a See you later!
He will be cremated
Celebration of life Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at The ROC Fellowship, 2606 Sycamore Court, St. Joseph, MO 64503. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
