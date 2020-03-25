Powell, Rodney E. 1955-2020

EAGLE-VAIL, Colo. - After struggling with the Corona Virus for nearly two weeks, Rod Powell succumbed to the disease Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Rod was known throughout the Vail Valley for his years singing on Pepi's deck and entertaining tens of thousands of visitors over his 32 years there.

Rod was always quick with a joke, always remembered his fans and played the meanest version of "Hotel California" around.

He was also a realtor, currently a member of the Berkshire-Hathaway team.

Over the course of his career, Rod played with his own band, Crossroads, had a recording that made Billboard's top 100, did a stint with the New Christy Minstrels and entertained people around the world on cruise ships. He performed for ambassadors in Europe, movie stars and for President Ford. Gregory Peck watched his first gig at Pepi's. Powell jammed with notable musicians including the Doobie Brothers, Dan Fogelberg, Edwin McCain and Steven Stills. He played Vail during ski season and headed for the islands in the summer before moving to Eagle-Vail full time in the late 1990's.

He loved sailing and once had a boat. He skied Vail exclusively and was on the mountain days before the virus hit. He knew almost everyone in the area and had an anecdote about each one.

Rod was a Christian and had strong faith in God and most recently attended the Vail Church.

Although he never married or had children, Rod loved helping kids. One of the accomplishments of which he was most proud was fundraising for the Colorado Make a Wish Foundation. Rod used his connections to secure donations for auctions and helped organize concerts with fellow Vail area musicians to raise funds for the organization. He and his best friend, Shannon Tanner, were privileged to ski with a young man whose wish was to experience Vail.

Rod Powell was born in St. Joseph, June 5, 1955, the son of Robert and Doris (Atkins) Powell.

He graduated from Central High School in 1973, where he began his musical career, and Missouri Western University, where he pledged TKE.

His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Powell) Wilson, who is still in St. Joseph.

Due to the current state of our community, a Farewell Service for Rod will be scheduled at a later date at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial gifts to the Make a Wish Foundation, Denver, Colorado.

Online guestbook and obituary www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.