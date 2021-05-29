After struggling with the Corona Virus for nearly two weeks, Rod Powell succumbed to the disease Saturday March 21, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Powell Wilson, who is still in St. Joseph.
Farewell Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Make a Wish Foundation, Denver, Colorado.
Online guestbook and obituary: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Rod Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.