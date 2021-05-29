After struggling with the Corona Virus for nearly two weeks, Rod Powell succumbed to the disease Saturday March 21, 2020.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Powell Wilson, who is still in St. Joseph.

Farewell Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial gifts to the Make a Wish Foundation, Denver, Colorado.

Online guestbook and obituary: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.