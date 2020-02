PRINCETON, Mo. - Joy Powell, 97, Princeton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Joy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

A Celebration of life and inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Mercer County Library and/or Princeton Senior Center, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.