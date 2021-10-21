SAVANNAH, Mo. - Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born in Maryville, Missouri, on May 14, 1957, to Jack and Mary (Williamson) Hendrix. She married Robert Potts on Aug. 25, 1979.
Sandra enjoyed being outdoors, watching the KC Chiefs and spending time with her family and friends. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1979 and North Andrew High School in 1975.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristy (Hendrix) Green (Jeff); sister, Jackie (Hendrix) McGuire; brothers, Larry Hendrix (Millie) and David Hendrix; grandchildren, Jessica Hill and Kaitlin Hill; life partner, Curtis Wampler; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, Mo. Inurnment will be at Walnut Grove. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
