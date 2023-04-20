HAMILTON, Mo. - Lawrence C. Potts, Jr. "Junior", 90, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on April 15, 2023, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Junior was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Caldwell County, Missouri, on Highway W, in a house that is still standing, to Lawrence and Caroline Devota (Cook) Potts. He went to the Millcreek School and Lovely Ridge School and then was a member of the first class to graduate from the new J.C. Penney High School in 1951. J.C. Penney gave the commencement speech and gave each member of the class the "50 Years of the Golden Rule" book. Junior was drafted to serve his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Frank Kromeich doing carpentry work, and also later helped Densil Henricks with carpentry. Junior drove a milk truck and delivered and picked up when milk was in cream cans. He farmed and milked cows on his own, owning beef cows and hogs too. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Hamilton Young Farmers when John Lee was the instructor.

