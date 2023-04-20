HAMILTON, Mo. - Lawrence C. Potts, Jr. "Junior", 90, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on April 15, 2023, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.
Junior was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Caldwell County, Missouri, on Highway W, in a house that is still standing, to Lawrence and Caroline Devota (Cook) Potts. He went to the Millcreek School and Lovely Ridge School and then was a member of the first class to graduate from the new J.C. Penney High School in 1951. J.C. Penney gave the commencement speech and gave each member of the class the "50 Years of the Golden Rule" book. Junior was drafted to serve his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Frank Kromeich doing carpentry work, and also later helped Densil Henricks with carpentry. Junior drove a milk truck and delivered and picked up when milk was in cream cans. He farmed and milked cows on his own, owning beef cows and hogs too. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Hamilton Young Farmers when John Lee was the instructor.
Junior was a hard-working, patient, and understanding person who always was willing to help his friends and neighbors whenever needed and without complaint. He was a sweet man who usually had a smile on his face and didn't say a lot. He was the best Dad you could ask for and put up a great fight for a year and four months at the Redwood Nursing Home, in Cameron. He was a poor man monetarily but a rich man in love and values.
On May 26, 1962, he married Opal Mae Burnett in the Sacred Heart Church, Hamilton. She preceded him in death on Aug. 5, 2017. He was also preceded by his parents; three brothers, Bill, John and Joe Potts; brother and sister-in-law-Kenneth and Elaine Burnett; and a niece, Connie.
Junior was a devoted husband and a good dad to his son, Steven, and great Papa to Tabitha Knott, Steven Clemens, and John Potts. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews, Susie Peterie, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Janie and Gerald Matthews, Cameron, Lisa and Chris Runyan, Strafford, Missouri, Bill and Debbie Potts, Chillicothe, Missouri, Teresa Potts, California, Missouri, Tammy and Mike Reed, Dearborn, Missouri, JoJo (Bud) Potts, Cameron, Mickie and Rick Cummings, Hamilton, Kendra and Jon Tiemann, LaGrange, Missouri, and Karen and Gerald Grimes, Osborn, Missouri.
Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m.
There will be a private Rosary and Mass held at a later date, with interment in the Kenney Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Potts Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.