Pottinger, Mary P. "Poky" 1935-2020

ROSENDALE, Mo. -Mary Pottinger passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Oregon, to Paul Megan and Cora Wilma (Williams) Pottinger.

The family moved to the Rosendale area in 1937, where she was raised and graduated from Rosendale High School, in 1953.

She worked in Kansas City for 43 years at various outdoor advertising companies.

She retired in 1995 from Gannett Outdoor Advertising Company, after working 20 years as office manager.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Gerald A Pottinger; and sister, Betty L. Dorrel.

Survivors include: nephews, Gene (Niche) Dorrel, Rea, Missouri, Gene Pottinger, Columbus, Georgia; nieces, Diane Ward, Phoenix City, Alabama, and Stacey (Rob) Ledford; great nephews, Andy and Scott Ward, Phoenix City; great nieces, Holly Ward and Tracy Pottinger, Columbus; Elainabeth (Adam Henry) Russo, Abby (Morgan) Hall, and Lauren Dorrel; and great-great-niece, Sutton Hall.

She is also survived by her two cats, Wild Thing and Lolo, and numerous adopted and loved nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

After retirement, Mary returned to Rea and helped raise three great nieces, whom she loved more than life itself: Elainabeth, Abby and Lauren.

One of her greatest joys was living with and helping raise her great-great-niece, Sutton Penelope, her little sunshine.

Mary spent her days playing, dancing and singing to Elvis and Frozen tunes with Sutton, and spending time with her loving family.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Forest City Cemetery in Forest City, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made to: the Rea Union Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.