CLINTON, Mo. - David Wayne Potter Sr., 87, of Clinton, Missouri, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, in Clinton, Missouri. He was born Aug. 26, 1935, in St Joseph, son of the late Theda Bara O'Callaghan-Potter and Elmer David Potter. He attended Lafayette High School and worked at General Telephone and Western Electric in California and in Missouri with United Telecom, retiring from Sprint as a Telecommunication Analyst.
David was a master craftsman, technician and upholsterer, a trade he learned from his father. He was a voracious reader who had an endless thirst for knowledge. He also loved camping and traveling with family, especially his kids and grandkids attending all their sporting events.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bernard-Potter; his parents; and a sister, Joyce Bundy.
Survivors include sons, David (Abry Deshong) Potter Jr., Saint Paul, Minnesota, Derek "Ben" Benjamin Potter, Clinton, and Aaron (Susan) Potter, Clinton; grandchildren, Dulany, Reese, Ava and Golden Potter.
The family will receive guests from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, followed by memorial services and public live stream at 3 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Potter Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
