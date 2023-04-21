CLINTON, Mo. - David Wayne Potter Sr., 87, of Clinton, Missouri, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, in Clinton, Missouri. He was born Aug. 26, 1935, in St Joseph, son of the late Theda Bara O'Callaghan-Potter and Elmer David Potter. He attended Lafayette High School and worked at General Telephone and Western Electric in California and in Missouri with United Telecom, retiring from Sprint as a Telecommunication Analyst.

David was a master craftsman, technician and upholsterer, a trade he learned from his father. He was a voracious reader who had an endless thirst for knowledge. He also loved camping and traveling with family, especially his kids and grandkids attending all their sporting events.

