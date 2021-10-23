Whitney W. "Nick" Potter, Jr., 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
On Jan. 20, 1946, he was born to Whitney Warfield, Sr., and Barbara E. (Whitson) Potter in St. Joseph.
Nick was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, St. Joseph Country Club and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
He enjoyed reading, including the daily newspaper, movies and science fiction. He was a dog-lover and an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the KC Chiefs and Royals. Whitney loved St. Joseph and caring for friends and neighbors in need.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Susan (McGarrah) Potter.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Hartzler and Mary Potter; stepdaughter, Kelly Siewert (Jordan); sisters, Marie Davis (Donn), and Carolyn Dannen (Doug); mother of his children, Christina Potter.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.